Thousands of pigeon fanciers set to flock to Blackpool

More than 20,000 pigeon fanciers are set to flock to Blackpool for a national show next month.

The Royal Pigeon Racing Association (RPRA) will celebrate the 47th British Homing World Show of the Year at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

25,000 pigeon fanciers - including veteran flyers and junior members - from across the UK will flock to the venue on Saturday, January 19 and Sunday, January 20,

Ian Evans, CEO of the RPRA, said: “Pigeon racing is not simply just a hobby for the fancying community. For many, the past time helps people

to stay active and social.

"The population of pigeon fanciers is made up of those from all different backgrounds and the event is a great chance for

our members to catch up.

"It will also be a great opportunity for us to launch our junior membership scheme to encourage the younger generation to keep our pastime

thriving.”

The British Homing World Show of the Year is the largest of its kind in Europe. Over the two-day event, there will be over 100 trade stands,

charity pigeon auctions, raffles for new lofts and the showing and judging of over 2,000 of the top homing pigeons in the country.

The BBC’s National Security Correspondent Gordon Corera will also be signing his book the ‘Secret Pigeon Service’ at the event.

The RPRA is encouraging anyone who would like to find out more about the sport to attend the event. Tickets are available on the day and also

online on the RPRA’s website, priced at £7.

The show itself generates £5.6m for the local economy and has contributed nearly £3m for various charities through the profits made.