Thornton teenager wins a title and finishes in the top three in national beauty pageant

Thornton teenager Phoebe Hickling is out to prove she is not just a pretty face.

The 15-year-old, who is deputy head girl at Millfield Performing Arts College, has scooped the title of Junior Miss Lancashire and did the Fylde coast proud when she took part in the national finals of the Britain’s Junior Miss pageant.

Phoebe was awarded second runner-up in the glittering grand final, which took place at the Albert Halls, Bolton, and was also crowned Miss Junior Publicity GB.

She said she was delighted with the result of the competition, which aims to “help develop young women’s confidence, and support teens in their journey to become strong, independent adults.”

Phoebe said the fact the contest was less of a traditional beauty pageant and was not just based on looks was the main reason she chose to take part.

She said: “I do a lot of community work, I’ve been helping the homeless and disabled. When I saw the Junior Miss Lancashire competition, I thought it would be a good way to do more community work and promote charities.

“It’s about being a good role model too, rather than looks, so that appealed to me. I love making even just a small difference to other people, it’s so nice to see the impact you can have on people’s lives. So I thought taking part in the competition would give me chance to do more community work.

“I couldn’t believe it when they announced I had won Junior Miss Lancashire, I really hadn’t expected it.

“But I was really happy because it meant I could use my title to carry out more charity work and do things in the community. I’m excited to start working to do more.

“Then I went through to the grand final of Britain’s Junior Miss, I came third overall and also won the Junior Miss Publicity title for my charity work. I was really pleased.”

Phoebe has been helping out at local food banks and she volunteers for TramShed Theatre Company, which brings performing arts to those normally excluded from experiencing them – such as people with disabilities or learning difficulties.

She also underwent a sponsored haircut – having 12ins chopped off her hair for The Little Princess Trust and Variety: the Children’s Charity.

Phoebe said: “I love music and performing arts. I’d like to go into musical theatre eventually when I’m older, but also to do work within the community and for charity.

“Now I will be making public appearances at events and helping charities and community groups to raise their profile.”