Thornton road closures expected to cause disruption

A temporary road closure will be put in place on two of Thornton’s main roads for resurfacing works.

The ‘surface dressing patching works’ are due to take place on both Lawsons Road and Trunnah Road on March 4 and 5. It will be from Victoria Road East to Fleetwood Road North from 9.30am to 3pm.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman apologised for any inconvenience and added: “We will make arrangements for access to properties affected by the closure in order to minimise any potential inconvenience.

“While access will be maintained whenever and wherever possible, it would be realistic to anticipate some delays and inconvenience.

“Please ensure that the carriageway is clear of all parked vehicles during our working hours.”

Notice boards will be placed along the route prior to the work commencing to let motorists know about the closure.