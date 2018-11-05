Thornton man charged after ambulance car smashed up during World Cup revelry

A Wyre man is one of four to be charged with criminal damage after an ambulance car was smashed up in boisterous scenes during the football World Cup.

The vehicle was taken out of service after it was damaged in Borough High Street, London, on July 7, with pictures of revellers standing on the car spreading across social media.

On Monday Scotland Yard said that four people had been charged with criminal damage and would appear at Camberwell Magistrates’ Court on November 22.

Scott Dennett, 25, whose address was given as Thornton-Cleveleys, is one of the four.

The others are Perry Kangyue Jian, 26, from Poplar, London; Larissa Bell, 21, from East Kilbride, Glasgow and James Elton, 27, from West Hampstead, London.