Thornton lad set to appear on The Secret Life of Four and Five Year Olds tonight

Millions of TV viewers are expected to tune in to see the ‘secret life’ of a Fylde coast boy later.

Rowan Thorpe will be on Channel Four’s The Secret Life of Four and Five Year Olds, and show exactly what he gets up to when no grown ups are around!

Rowan, five, and a pupil at Baines Endowed Primary School in his hometown of Thornton, was selected for the popular show after his proud mum sent a two-minute audition tape in after seeing an advert in The Gazette.

Jodie Thorpe, who has her own painting and decorating firm, said: “The crew liked his cheeky attitude, and we were invited to Manchester to a play date to see how Rowan interacted with other children.

“Then we got a phone-call saying he had been successful, and we went to London to film the programme.”

Jodie and her husband, primary school teacher James Thorpe, 29, spent five days in the capital with Rowan, who was filmed in a nursery every day.

Jodie said: “We dropped him off every morning at 10am and picked him up at 3pm.”

Rowan took part in a number of challenges, including milking a goat, climbing a wall, and even a food challenge – where the children fed each other wearing blindfolds.

Jodie said: “I was excited but Rowan was just very blase about it all. It didn’t phase him at all.”

She added: “All the family are getting together for a pizza night and we will be gathering around the television.

“I’m excited but also a bit nervous to see how he acts when he thinks nobody is watching him.”

The show will air at 8pm.