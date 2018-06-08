Thornton Cleveleys Gala is ready to roll at its traditional venue

Thornton Cleveleys Gala is coming home on Sunday 10th June.

After two years away at Jubilee Gardens in Cleveleys, the event is back at its traditional home on King George’s Playing Fields in Thornton.

There will be a packed Gala Day schedule, including the traditional parade of floats and the crowning of gala queen elect Aimee Hudson, aged 10, a pupil of Stanah Primary in Thornton.

The event has been running for almost 120 years and generations of residents in Thornton and Cleveleys have been involved with it over the decades.

Gala spokesman Helen Moorhouse said: “After several months of discussions with Wyre Council the Gala has been allowed to go back home to King George’s Playing Fields.

We have had great support and guidance from Wyre Council and enormous amount of support from the local community who are happy the Gala is back on King George’s.

“Now we just want people to come along and enjoy the day.”

Gala Day itself starts with the traditional raising of the Gala flag at Four Lane Ends at 10am by the retiring Prince Charming, Grace Oates.

At 10.50am there will be the traditional Cenotaph service followed by a two minute silence at 11am.

Floats will then gather on King George’s Playing Fields, ready for the parade setting off at noon, passing onto Victoria Road East, travelling through Thornton via Four Lane Ends, Victoria Road East. Lawsons Road, Trunnah Road, Fleetwood Road North.

It will return to King Georges at 1pm and then at 2pm there will be the crowning ceremony and presentation of trophies.

Meanwhile, the funfair begins at noon and there will be numerous stalls on the playing fields.