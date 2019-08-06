This is why an air ambulance was called to Blackpool promenade near Central Pier

Have your say

A patient was whisked off to hospital by air ambulance after a drama near Blackpool's Central Pier.

Holidaymakers and passers-by watched as the helicopter landed on the Promenade this afternoon

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said the service received a call at around 2pm today to a private address in Coop Street, which runs parallel to the Promenade.

A patient was conveyed from Coop Street to the Promenade, where a waiting Air Ambulance took them to hospital.

No further details have been released.

A Lancashire police spokesman said it was a matter for the ambulance service.