This is when you can the watch the RAF Tornado flypast over Preston today

The skies of Lancashire will be treated to the sight and sounds of one of the RAF's best known aircraft today (Tuesday, February 19, 2019) as it is retired from service.

The precise timings for the Tornado's journey across the country have now been revealed on the RAF Marham Facebook page.

According to the social media post the farewell flypast by of the RAF Tornado for workers at BAE Systems in Warton and Samlesbury is set to take place between 2.15pm and 2.30pm.

However, the flypast will be subject to weather conditions and aircraft serviceability.

The weather in Preston today is set to be overcast with chances of light rain in the afternoon.

Here is the full list of the timings as posted on the RAF Marham Facebook page:

Tuesday 19th February

1.15pm – 1.30pm Kendrew Barracks (RAF Cottesmore) – National Memorial Arboretum – DECA Stafford – RAF Cosford

1.30pm –1.45pm RAF Shawbury – DECA Sealand

1.45pm – 2pm RAF Valley

2.15pm – 2.30pm BAES Warton – BAES Samlesbury

2.30pm – 2.45pm RAF Spadeadam

2.45pm – 3pm RAF Leeming – RAF Topcliffe – RAF Linton-On-Ouse

3pm – 3.15pm RAF Waddington – RAF College Cranwell – Royal Air Force Coningsby

3.15pm – 3.35pm RAF Donna Nook – RAF Holbeach – RAF Wyton

Wednesday 20th February

1pm – 1.15pm Royal Air Force Honington

1.15pm – 1.30pm Imperial War Museum Duxford – Former RAE Bedford – Cranfield Airfield – Royal Air Force Halton – RAF High Wycombe

1.30pm – 1.45pm RAF Benson – HQ Land Forces, Andover, MOD Boscombe Down

2pm – 2.15pm RAF Pembrey – MOD St Athan – Cardiff Airport

2.15pm – 2.30pm Rolls Royce Filton – MOD Abbey Wood – MOD Shrivenham – RAF Brize Norton

Thursday 21st February

11.15am – 11.30am Leuchars Station

11.30am – 11.45am RAF Tain

11.45am – 12.00pm RAF Lossiemouth

Where will be the best places to watch the flypast in Lancashire?

Bank Lane at Warton and the green at Lytham have been recommended as good places to watch today's flypast, while Preston residents should be able to see it from most parts of the city, just look up.

How many aircraft will be involved with the Tornado Farewell Flypast?

Dependent on serviceability, there should be a three-ship of Tornados as part of the flypast.

Where would be best to see the flypast at each of the locations?

If you are unfamiliar with the flypast locations, we recommend you do a web search for aviation enthusiast websites. They usually have up to date information on the main vantage points. Take care not to inadvertently trespass onto private property, and please take home any litter once the flypast is over.