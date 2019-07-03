This is when Iceland's new Blackpool 'Food Warehouse' is set to open

Frozen food retailer Iceland will be opening its 'The Food Warehouse' shop in South Shore for the first time next week.

The company has invested more than three quarters of a million pounds in bringing 'The Food Warehouse store to Blackpool Retail Park.

How the new store may look inside

The 8,005 sq ft supermarket is the firm's 100th Food Warehouse and it opens its doors on Tuesday, July 9. The company has created 30 new jobs and says it's 'offering shoppers all the great value of a wholesale store without the need for membership.'

It also announced that the first 100 shoppers attending the opening ceremony at 9am will be given a free goody bag and free scratchcards will be made available for shoppers throughout the day, to win one of 2,000 prizes, which include home appliances, food favourites and vouchers.

Visitors to the store can even try their luck in a game show style wind machine, to grab and win further prizes.

A spokesman for the company, which was launched five years ago, said: "The Food Warehouse combines the convenience of bulk buying with great value fresh, frozen and ambient food deals across more than 3,000 product lines. As well as including exclusive ‘When It’s Gone, It’s Gone’ deals, on a great selection of homeware items."

Speaking about the new Blackpool store, Kristian Barrett, Operations Director for The Food Warehouse, commented: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Blackpool. The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”

The Blackpool store manager, Jessica Wood added: “The whole team is excited to welcome local shoppers to our brand new store, which is something totally different for Blackpool.”

The Blackpool store opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 8pm to 10pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Visit the website for more information - www.thefoodwarehouse.com