This is what you need to know about Blackpool's bin collection

Some residents in Blackpool are still falling foul of the coloured bin system.

The council says that if the bins are not used correctly, such as the blue bins for recylable waste, they may not be emptied.

And bags of general waste left outside of the container will not be collected , may be considered litter and people could even be issued with a fixed penalty notice.

But the the council says for those struggling to fit all their rubbish in their grey bins, an extra bin can be bought from the council for a small charge.

The issue came up again when a family of five from the town complained their bins had not been emptied and 10 bags of rubbish accumulated in their front garden,

For those still unsure of the system, Blackpool Council’s website spells out how its different bins should be used.

*The blue lidded bin is used for recycling glass, cans and plastic bottles - that includes items such as food tins, aluminium foil, aerosols like deodorant cans and air fresheners, glass bottles of any colour and plastic bottles only - no other plastic items.

But the items such as margarine tubs, yoghurt pots, broken glass, polystyrene and other plastic items should not be put in the blue bins.

*The green bin should be used for grass, tree and hedge cuttings, twigs, bark and leaves, straw and hay, flowers and plants and small branches - but not turf, soil, compost, bricks, stone or rubble, wood, fence panels, supports and furniture or any kind of food waste or fruit or vegetable peelings.

*The grey bin is for non-recyclable general waste but not any electrical items, paint, asbestos, rubble, soil, plasterboard or any other hazardous waste inside your grey bin.