This is what the Hambleton house fire looks like after blaze causes 100% damage to building
A huge blaze has gutted the home of a dog breeder in Hambleton this morning (November 21).
A large number of dogs were rescued from the property shortly before the roof collapsed at the home in Rydal Road at 5am.
Six fire crews rushed to the semi-detached home in Rydal Road at 5am, along with the aerial ladder platform and drone team
Six fire engines tackled the fire at its peak, alongside the aerial ladder platform and the drone unit equipped with a thermal imaging camera
Engines from Blackpool, Bispham, Fleetwood, South Shore, St Annes and Wesham were mobilised after the fire swiftly spread through two floors
The fire service said all occupants of the home have been accounted for, with three people taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.
