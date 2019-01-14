This is the moment a £20,000 car exploded into flames on a driveway in Anchorsholme

Have your say

The dramatic sight of a car exploding into flames on a driveway in Anchorsholme has been caught on camera.



Firefighters from Bispham responded to a vehicle fire on the driveway of a home in Sevenoaks Drive at 12.17pm on Sunday, January 13.

This is the moment a car burst into flames in Sevenoaks Drive, Anchorsholme on Sunday, January 13. Pic-Bob Denby.

Footage, filmed by a neighbour, shows the moment the car bursts into flames, as well as the swift response of firefighters.

An electrical fault is suspected to be the cause of the sudden fire.

The grey SsangYong Turismo, a South Korean-made car which retails for nearly £20,000, is understood to have caught fire spontaneously.

Firefighters reported the incident to police out of concern for traffic passing by on Sevenoaks Drive, but the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

The SsangYong car was completely gutted by the fire. Credit-Bob Denby.

The charred remains of the gutted sports utility vehicle were recovered shortly after. There were no injuries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "One fire engine from Bispham attended a vehicle fire on the driveway of a domestic property on Sevenoaks Drive in Thornton Cleveleys.

"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire."