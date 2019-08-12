This is how many people have been fined for throwing rubbish from their vehicle in Blackpool

A total of 29 fines were slapped on people caught throwing rubbish out of their vehicles in Blackpool in the first few weeks after tougher powers came into force.

Traffic wardens are among those reporting the offences to the council’s street cleansing team.

Blackpool Council adopted new Littering from Vehicles regulationsin April

The figure, for the time period between April and the end of June, was revealed by council deputy leader Coun Gillian Campbell in a report updating resort councillors on the work being done by Keep Blackpool Tidy.

Blackpool Council adopted new Littering from Vehicles regulations in April, which mean for the first time councils do not have to identify which person inside the vehicle threw the litter.

Instead, they can issue a ticket to the registered keeper of the vehicle – even if they were not actually present at the time of the littering offence.

Fines for dropping litter have also increased from £80 to £150 as part of a package of tougher measures brought in by the government.

Coun Campbell said in her report: “As part of this year’s campaign, the service has reviewed fixed penalty fines, which have been increased to £150 for littering, graffiti, and fly posting and introduced a new power, which is said to be aimed at littering from vehicles.

“This civil penalty notice is served on the registered keeper of the vehicle no matter who was driving at the time of the witnessed incident.

“Street cleansing are working closely with civil enforcement officers from parking services who are reporting on a regular basis.

“We want all our residents and visitors to enjoy Blackpool, but we will not tolerate littering.”

The council has also banned glass from being taken onto the beach for the first time this year.

Coun Campbell said: “This new initiative is aimed at protecting our younger visitors who paddle close to revetments steps in the pools and lagoons where broken glass has been a common source of injury.”