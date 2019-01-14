This is how Lancashire fares for broadband speeds and it is not great

Broadband speeds in Lancashire are below the average for England.

A study has found the county has an average download speed of 40.9Mbps compared to a nationwide average of 43.6Mbps.

However, industry experts broadbandchoices has studied comparisons between service providers and claims internet users in Lancashire can get optimum download speeds of 67Mbps.

Mark Pocock, home comms expert at broadbandchoices.co.uk said: “While the research gives a broad stroke picture of the UK, a lot of consumers are still in the dark when it comes to the actual service and speed they will personally receive until after they have signed up for a deal.

“Broadbandchoices has been lobbying for some time to inform consumer purchasing, using things like the postcode checker tool, to ensure that in the face of different reports about performance they will get a clear and honest picture of the position their home or business is in.

“Access to technology is a staple requirement and reliance on high-quality connectivity will only increase.”

Broadbandchoices analysed almost 400 UK council websites and Ofcom performance statistics and find Lancashire was the 13th best performing county in England for broadband speeds.