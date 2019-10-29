This heroic delivery driver saved the life of a pedestrian who stopped breathing

A borough delivery driver has been hailed a hero for turning life-saver when he came across an unconscious pedestrian while on his errands.



Simon Richards was driving his van delivering parcels to Amazon customers when he saw that a man had collapsed on the street in Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire.

The Leigh 43-year-old pulled over and rushed to give first aid to the stricken victim, who was not breathing.

Remaining calm under pressure, Simon was able to clear the man’s airway and place him in the recovery position.

He then called an ambulance and reassured the man for more than half an hour until paramedics arrived and took over.

Happily, thanks to Simon’s heroic efforts, the man made a full recovery and was able to return to his family.

Father-of-four Simon, who works for major logistics firm Flow Logistics, said he was grateful for his military background for being able to deliver first aid effectively in an emergency.

He said: “My military training just kicked in. Anyone in that situation would have done the same thing, I am sure.

“I am just relieved that the man is okay.”

A recognition event was held for Simon at the Amazon Logistics delivery station in Leyland, from where Flow Logistics operates locally.

His parents attended the event at which he was presented with a new mobile phone and a gift card as a reward.

John Meehan, director of Flow Logistics, said: “Simon reacted quickly to a difficult situation and we are proud of him. We are incredibly lucky to have him on our team.”

Robert Viegers, country director of Amazon Logistics, said: “I was delighted to be able to join the recognition event and thank Simon personally for his quick thinking and actions.

“I am always filled with pride when I hear that drivers delivering Amazon parcels for our delivery service providers have acted selflessly when out on their routes to help others.”