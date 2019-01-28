This Blackpool school has just opened a £22,000 adventure trail

A Blackpool school has been celebrating after its new £22,000 adventure trail opened following a fundraising drive.

St Cuthbert’s Catholic Academy in South Shore welcomed the new ‘Trim Trail’ to the playground which was chosen by children at the school.

Joanne Benslama with the Young Persons Resilience Committee

The trail includes balancing beams, swing bars and a climbing wall.

Nick Webster, a Year 4 teacher at the school said: “It was so great to see the adventure trail finally open.

“The children from the Young Person’s Resilience Committee (YPRC) actually decided this was the first thing they would like outside and it has been funded by HeadStart money.

“The YPRC (inset) were the first to try it out as they played a huge part in securing the funding to pay for it. I’d like to say well done to the children and a special thank you to our wonderful

Joanne Benslama, Nick Webster and Sam Richardson with the Young Persons Resilience Committee

Parents Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA) for donating a large amount of their funds to the project.”

HeadStart is a programme in Blackpool aimed at 10-16-year-olds around building resilience.

Sam Richardson, a youth engagement worker at HeadStart said: “The resilience committee worked with Mr Webster and they decided what they would like. Their project at the school was the Trim Trail area and they have looked at how different resilience moves could impact the school and help make children feel better.”

Joanne Benslama, chairman of the PTFA, said “We have been holding fundraising events throughout the year and it was brilliant we could donate £3,000 to this great project.”

The Trim Trail is for all children at the school and can be used without supervision.