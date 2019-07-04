This Blackpool F.C. fan was left red-faced after complaining about the PNE adverts appearing all over buses in town

A Seasiders fan was outraged to see Preston North End ads on Blackpool buses.



Joe Gregory spotted the ads on the back of the number 68 bus, and took to Twitter yesterday to vent his frustration.

"So then [Blackpool Council]," he wrote, "can you explain why the number 68 bus is driving round Blackpool with "Proud to be Preston North End" on the back promoting their season tickets?

"I'm yet to see any Blackpool Council bus with "Blackpool are back" on it.. Jokers."

But the Council were quick to point out that the number 68 has a route that starts at Preston Station, and is not run by them, but by Stagecoach.

The number 68 bus, run by Stagecoach.

They replied: "This is a Stagecoach service that runs from Blackpool to Preston, not a @BPL_Transport bus.

"Our @visitBlackpool team is one of the official sponsors of the shirt this year, along with our mental health campaign GET VOCAL.

"We are very excited and proud to be involved!!"

Needless to say, Joe received some playful banter from Preston North End fans:

One person replied: "Because Preston are better that Blackpool so that's you answer mate get use to it #pnefc"

"That will be because you are just a small town in Preston" said another.

Lets hope that under Simon Sadler's new ownership we won't have to wait too long to prove them wrong!