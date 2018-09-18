Thieves smashed charity shop door and stole safe

A Blackpool charity shop was broken into by thieves who stole £200 worth of donations.

Police were called to the Life charity shop, on Clifton Street, at 11am on Sunday.

Damage caused to the door of The Life charity

Thieves had smashed the glass door of the shop and stolen a safe, which the charity says contained around £200.

Shop manager Janine Feder said: “The income from this shop goes towards helping to support vulnerable women in crisis pregnancies and we are very disappointed that anyone would even think of damaging or stealing from our shop. The shop is temporarily closed today for repairs but will reopen tomorrow. We apologise for the inconvenience and would like to take this opportunity to thank all the local people for their on-going support of the charity. We look forward to welcoming our customers, old and new at the shop soon.”

Anyone with any information about the break-in is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting the reference number 465 of September 16 2018.