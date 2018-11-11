'They will not be forgotten': The Fylde coast pays tribute to First World War heroes who fought for our freedom

Across the country, people will be paying their respects today to those lost in war.

And it will be no different in Blackpool, where there will be a gathering at the town’s war memorial to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

There are the names of 913 men killed in the Great War alone on the memorial. You can search the list yourself here.

No doubt these men would have had little idea, in their final days on earth as they crouched in their trenches, sheltering from the bombs or braving the guns of the enemy in the charred battle fields of Belgium and France, that a whole century later their names would be so honoured by visitors to that stone monument.

One hundred years ago, this terrible war finally came to a merciful end.

Sadly, its legacy was not that it was a war to end all wars, but instead that a generation of young men lost their lives before they had proper time to live it.

But they will not be forgotten.

In Blackpool and across the whole of the Fylde coast, young and old will gather in their communities to remember that these men, and those in other wars, died for their country.

And our communities have been paying respects in many other ways too.

These are just some of the ways people have been honouring those who gave their lives:

