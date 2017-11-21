‘They went above and beyond for me’

An heroic trio who saved the life of a colleague who collapsed with an undiagnosed heart problem have been rewarded for their efforts.

Factory workers Andrejs Bespalovs, 33, and Georgijs Kadakovs, 27, performed CPR on Nathan Davies, 28, for more than 20 minutes when he suffered a cardiac arrest in the canteen of Kepak, in Kirkham, in April.

And manager James Grimston, 43, used a defibrillator to save Nathan’s life.

They received Lifesaver Awards at the SADS UK Annual National Lifesaver Defibrillator Awards in London on Saturday.

Anne Jolly MBE, Founder and CEO of SADS UK said: “The charity is pleased to honour people in the community who have taken lifesaving action when they have witnessed a cardiac arrest. It was great to know that the action James, Andrejs and Georgijs took meant Nathan has now recovered and is back at work and has even gone back to the gym.”

Nathan said: “Anyone else would have given up, but they kept going for 20 minutes. They went above and beyond.”