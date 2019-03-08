These are the pets that are still looking for a new home in Blackpool
Could you give a home to any of these animals that are currently in the care of Blackpool and North Lancashire RSPCA?
From dogs and cats, to rabbits and guinea pigs, if you can offer a home to any of these animals call the RSPCA on 01253 703000 or visit the centre in Old Toms Lane, Poulton-le-Fylde, Stalmine FY6 0JR. You can read more about all the pets featured on this page here
1. Shortbread and Parsnip
Shortbread and Parsnip are both friendly Guinea Pigs and need an owner who will invest time in them, making sure they receive lots of human interaction and handling as they can be a little skitty at times.
Meet Aladdin who is believed to be the Dad and 2 young males called Blake and Blaze, who have been abandoned by their previous owner. As they are so quick when being handled they're not suitable for young children.