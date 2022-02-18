These are the incidents Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service crews have tackled this week - Monday, February 14 to Friday, February 18, 2022
Here is the latest round-up of incidents that crews from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have tackled this week.
We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14
- Toaster goes up in flames inside home in Preston
Two fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended a fire involving a toaster at a house in Travers Place at around 6.35pm.
The fire was out on arrival and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a ventilation unit to clear the smoke.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
- Road traffic collision in Preston
Two fire engines from Fulwood and Preston attended a road traffic collision in Sharoe Green Lane at around 12.35pm.
The crash involved one vehicle.
Firefighters administered first aid to one casualty at the scene, who was then conveyed to hospital for further treatment.
Crews were in attendance for approximately 15 minutes.
- Vehicle fire on the M61 northbound
A van caught fire on the M61 northbound near junction 9 (Clayton Brook) at approximately 6.30pm.
Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Preston attended the scene.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
- Road traffic collision on M6 southbound
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands attended a road traffic collision between junctions 35 and 34 on the M6 southbound at around 9.20am.
The incident involved two vehicles.
Firefighters used stabilisation equipment and worked to make the scene safe.
Crews were in attendance for 25.
- Shoppers evacuated after fire breaks out in bakery section of Asda supermarket in Fleetwood
Two fire engines from Fleetwood promptly arrived at the store in Dock Street after the alarm was raised at around 11.05am today (Wednesday, February 16).
The incident reportedly involved an oven that had caught fire in the bakery section.
Firefighters used a pressure ventilation unit and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were in attendance for an hour and ten minutes.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17
- Vehicle fire in Blackburn
Four fire engines from Blackburn, Hyndburn and Darwen attended a vehicle fire in Sandy Lane at around 3pm.
The fire involved a car that was alight on the roadside when the crew arrived.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
Crews were in attendance for approximately 30 minutes.
- Domestic property fire in Lancaster
Two fire engines from Lancaster attended a domestic property fire involving a chip pan in Brennand Close at around 4pm.
The fire was out on arrival and firefighters gave first aid to one casualty suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.