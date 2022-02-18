We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14

- Toaster goes up in flames inside home in Preston

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Two fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended a fire involving a toaster at a house in Travers Place at around 6.35pm.

The fire was out on arrival and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a ventilation unit to clear the smoke.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

- Road traffic collision in Preston

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Two fire engines from Fulwood and Preston attended a road traffic collision in Sharoe Green Lane at around 12.35pm.

The crash involved one vehicle.

Firefighters administered first aid to one casualty at the scene, who was then conveyed to hospital for further treatment.

Crews were in attendance for approximately 15 minutes.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

- Vehicle fire on the M61 northbound

A van caught fire on the M61 northbound near junction 9 (Clayton Brook) at approximately 6.30pm.

Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Preston attended the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

- Road traffic collision on M6 southbound

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands attended a road traffic collision between junctions 35 and 34 on the M6 southbound at around 9.20am.

The incident involved two vehicles.

Firefighters used stabilisation equipment and worked to make the scene safe.

Crews were in attendance for 25.

- Shoppers evacuated after fire breaks out in bakery section of Asda supermarket in Fleetwood

Two fire engines from Fleetwood promptly arrived at the store in Dock Street after the alarm was raised at around 11.05am today (Wednesday, February 16).

The incident reportedly involved an oven that had caught fire in the bakery section.

Firefighters used a pressure ventilation unit and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were in attendance for an hour and ten minutes.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17

​- Vehicle fire in Blackburn

Four fire engines from Blackburn, Hyndburn and Darwen attended a vehicle fire in Sandy Lane at around 3pm.

The fire involved a car that was alight on the roadside when the crew arrived.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

Crews were in attendance for approximately 30 minutes.

- Domestic property fire in Lancaster

Two fire engines from Lancaster attended a domestic property fire involving a chip pan in Brennand Close at around 4pm.

The fire was out on arrival and firefighters gave first aid to one casualty suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.