MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28Road traffic collision in Weeton

Two fire engines from South Shore and Wesham attended a road traffic collision in Mythop Road at around 10.20am.

They were supported by multiple Urban Search and Rescue vehicles from Chorley.

The incident involved a car and one lorry, according to the fire service.

Firefighters assisted medical personnel and worked to make the scene safe.

Two casualties were treated by paramedics before being conveyed to hospital.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and 30 minutes.

