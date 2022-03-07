These are the incidents Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service crews have tackled on the Fylde coast this week - Monday, March 7 to Friday, March 11, 2022

Here is the latest round-up of incidents that crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have tackled this week.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 7th March 2022, 1:13 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 1:15 pm

We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28Road traffic collision in Weeton

Two fire engines from South Shore and Wesham attended a road traffic collision in Mythop Road at around 10.20am.

They were supported by multiple Urban Search and Rescue vehicles from Chorley.

The incident involved a car and one lorry, according to the fire service.

Firefighters assisted medical personnel and worked to make the scene safe.

Two casualties were treated by paramedics before being conveyed to hospital.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and 30 minutes.

