We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, JANUARY 3

- Road traffic collision in Paythorne

Two fire engines from Barnoldswick and Nelson were called to a road traffic collision at the junction of Bracewell Road and Skipton Road at around 2.40pm.

Firefighters released one casualty from a vehicle using cutting equipment before handing them into the care of paramedics.

- Kitchen fire in Colne

Two fire engines from Colne were called to a kitchen fire in a house in Varley Street at around 8.15pm.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

- Domestic building fire in Blackburn

Two fire engines from Blackburn attended a domestic building fire in Bank Terrace at around 9pm.

The incident involved a brazier and was extinguished by firefighters using one hose reel.

Crews were in attendance for approximately ten minutes.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 4

- Domestic building fire in Lancaster

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a domestic building fire in Windermere Road at around 11.10am.

The fire involved the ground floor of a terraced property.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one positive pressure ventilation unit, and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for around an hour.

- Commercial building fire in Blackburn

Four fire engines from Darwen, Blackburn and Hyndburn were called to a commercial fire in Lindisfarne Avenue at around 6.25pm.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported and an investigation into the cause of the fire was launched.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5

- Animal rescue in Skelmersdale

Two fire engines from Skelmersdale attended an animal rescue in Middlewood at around 8.05pm.

The incident involved a cat that was stuck on a steep apex roof.

Firefighters used a 9m ladder, a triple extension ladder, a roof ladder, and general-purpose lines to rescue the animal.

They were in attendance for approximately an hour.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 6

- Domestic building fire in Accrington

Four fire engines from Hyndburn and Blackburn attended a domestic building fire in Park Road at around 4.05am.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, scene lighting, and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for one hour and 50 minutes.

- Vehicle fire in Ormskirk

One fire engine from Ormskirk attended a vehicle fire in St Helens Road at around 10.35am.

The incident involved one vehicle that was alight in a car park.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for 20 minutes.

- Domestic building fire in Aughton

Two fire engines from Ormskirk attended a domestic building fire in Liverpool Road at around 6.40pm.

The incident involved the living room of a domestic property.

Firefighters used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera, and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for around an hour.

- Vehicle fire in Skelmersdale

One fire engine from Skelmersdale attended a vehicle fire in Grimshaw Road at around 8.05pm.

The incident involved one vehicle that was well alight on the roadway when the crew arrived.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for half an hour.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7

- Road traffic collision on M61 southbound

Three fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Chorley attended a road traffic collision on the M61 southbound between junctions 9 and 8.

The incident involved two vehicles.

Two casualties were released using Holmatro and stabilisation equipment.

Firefighters were in attendance for one hour.

