We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22

- Commercial building fire in Blackpool

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended a commercial building fire on Co-op Street, Blackpool.

Firefighters used one hose reel, scene lighting, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

They were in attendance for approximately forty-five minutes.

- Road traffic collision in Thornton

Two fire engines from Fleetwood attended a road traffic collision on Fleetwood Road, Thornton.

The incident involved two vehicles.

Firefighter released one casualty from their vehicle. Crews used a hearth kit and scene lighting.

They were in attendance for approximately half an hour.

