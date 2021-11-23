These are the incidents Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service crews have tackled on the Fylde coast this week - Monday, November 22 to Friday, November 26, 2021
Here is the latest round-up of incidents that crews from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have tackled on the Fylde coast this week.
We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22
- Commercial building fire in Blackpool
Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended a commercial building fire on Co-op Street, Blackpool.
Firefighters used one hose reel, scene lighting, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.
They were in attendance for approximately forty-five minutes.
- Road traffic collision in Thornton
Two fire engines from Fleetwood attended a road traffic collision on Fleetwood Road, Thornton.
The incident involved two vehicles.
Firefighter released one casualty from their vehicle. Crews used a hearth kit and scene lighting.
They were in attendance for approximately half an hour.
