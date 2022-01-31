We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, JANUARY 31

- Domestic building fire in South Shore

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore, together with an aerial ladder platform from Blackpool, attended a domestic building fire in Trent Road at around 7.45am.

The incident involved a bathroom inside a first floor flat.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and two positive pressure ventilation units to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Crews were in attendance for two hours and ten minutes.

Police were called to help with the fire investigation.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service