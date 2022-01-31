These are the incidents Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service crews have tackled on the Fylde coast this week - Monday, January 31 to Friday, February 4, 2022
Here is the latest round-up of incidents that crews from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have tackled this week.
We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:
MONDAY, JANUARY 31
- Domestic building fire in South Shore
Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore, together with an aerial ladder platform from Blackpool, attended a domestic building fire in Trent Road at around 7.45am.
The incident involved a bathroom inside a first floor flat.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and two positive pressure ventilation units to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were in attendance for two hours and ten minutes.
Police were called to help with the fire investigation.
Click HERE to read more about this incident.
