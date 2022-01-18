These are the incidents Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service crews have tackled on the Fylde coast this week - Monday, January 17 to Friday, January 21, 2022
Here is the latest round-up of incidents that crews from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have tackled this week.
We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:
MONDAY, JANUARY 17
- Road traffic collision in Ansdell
Two fire engines from Lytham and St Annes attended a road traffic collision involving two cars in Worsley Road at around 5.15pm.
Firefighters made the scene safe and gave first aid to one casualty who was taken to hospital by ambulance.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.