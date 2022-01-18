We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, JANUARY 17

- Road traffic collision in Ansdell

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Two fire engines from Lytham and St Annes attended a road traffic collision involving two cars in Worsley Road at around 5.15pm.

Firefighters made the scene safe and gave first aid to one casualty who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

