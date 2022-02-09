We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7

No incidents reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

- Road traffic collision in Fleetwood

Two fire engines from Fleetwood attended a three-vehicle collision in Poulton Road at around 6.45pm.

Firefighters used stabilisation and lighting to release one casualty from the vehicle.

Crews were in attendance for around 35 minutes.

