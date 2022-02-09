These are the incidents Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service crews have tackled on the Fylde coast this week - Monday, February 7 to Friday, February 11, 2022
Here is the latest round-up of incidents that crews from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have tackled this week.
We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7
No incidents reported.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
- Road traffic collision in Fleetwood
Two fire engines from Fleetwood attended a three-vehicle collision in Poulton Road at around 6.45pm.
Firefighters used stabilisation and lighting to release one casualty from the vehicle.
Crews were in attendance for around 35 minutes.
