These are the best beaches in Lancashire and North Westaccording to Tripadvisor reviews

By Richard Hunt
Published 4th Apr 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 14:53 BST

Lancashire and the North West have some lovely coastlines which are wild in winter and then become a magnet for visitors when it gets warmer.

Here in the North West we are spoilt for choice when it comes to the amount of beaches that we have on our doorstep.

In Lancashire there are lovely coastlines from Lytham to Fleetwood, and of course Blackpool in the middle, to Morecambe, Southport and lovely Silverdale.

Anf travel a littl further, the wider orth West has some lovely ones too.

With the weather starting to get warmer, let’ s take a look at our beautiful beaches.

The first ones in Lancashire have been ranked as the top five by Trip Advisor.

1. Top beaches in Lancashire and best of North West

St Annes has been hailed as the best beach in Lancashore, on Trip Advisor, with a rating of 4.5 from 63 reviews. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

2. Top beaches in Lancashire and best of North West

Blackpool Beach is always popular - it has a score of 4.3. from 1,359 reviews | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

3. Top beaches in Lancashire and best of North West

Morecambe Promenade is also much loved, with a score o 4.1 from 42 reviews | National World Photo: Lancaster Guardian

4. Top beaches in Lancashire and best of North West

Scenic Silverdale Shore - a score of 4.0 from four reviews | National World Photo: Lancaster Guardian

5. Lancashire's top beaches and the best of the rest in the North West

Fleetwood beach is on the list too, although specifically for local charity Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs who, inthe words of one reviewer, are "dedicated to enabling people with disabilities being able to access the beach and have a lovely time." A score of 5.0 out of six reviews | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

6. Lancashire's top beaches and the best of the rest in the North West

Cleveleys beach, with its Mythic Coastline sculptures like the Cleveleys Ogre (pictured) has an army of fans | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

