If not, then dust off those running shoes and get ready to go. We've pulled together a handy guide of some of the race events taking place around the Fylde coast.

1. Great North West half marathon Date: Sunday 17th February 2019. Address: The Middle Walkway, North Promenade, Blackpool. FY1 2JQ. Start time: 11am. Enrty: The standard entry fee is GBP 25.00 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Stanley Park 10k Weekend Date: Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th February 2019. Address: Stanley Park Running Track, West Park Drive, Blackpool FY3 9HQ. Start time: 11am. Entry: The standard entry fee is GBP 15.00. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Fleetwood 10k Date: Sunday 7th April 2019. Address: Rossall Point at Fleetwood. Start: 10am. Entry: The standard entry fee is GBP 16.00. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Blackpool festival of running 2k Date: Saturday 27th April 2019. Address: Blackpool's Middle Walkway on North Promenade. Start: 2pm. Entry: The standard entry fee is GBP 6.00 jpimedia Buy a Photo

