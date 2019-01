Here we reveal the most expensive postcodes to buy a house across Blackpool.Our figures, provided by Zoopla, use the Zed-Index - the average property value in a given area based on current estimates from the UK’s biggest property website.

1. Staining Old Road, Staining, Blackpool, FY3 Average house price: 1,029,000 GBP

2. Cropper Road, Blackpool, FY4 Average house price: 658,000 GBP

3. Bambers Lane, Blackpool, FY4 Average house price: 485,000 GBP

4. New Hall Avenue, Blackpool, FY4 Average house price: 480,000 GBP

