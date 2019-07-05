These are dramatic photos of the Fleetwood blaze on Princes Way that firefighters battled for four hours

Have your say

Photos have emerged of the dramatic Princes Way fire in Fleetwood.

Four fire engines from Fleetwood, Blackpool, and Bispham rushed to the blaze at a house on Princes Way at around 2:30am last night.

The roof of the house is severely damaged in the fire. Photo: Chris Rainford.

The fire, which is reported to have started in the attic space, severely damaged the roof, which partially collapsed.

Fire crews battled for four hours to control the fire, using three hose reels, one jet, an extension ladder, and a positive ventilation fan to extinguish it.

In a Tweet, the Lancashire Fire and Rescue drone account operator, Chris Rainford, posted photos of the incident.

Drone footage of the fire on Princes Way. Photo: Chris Rainford.

"Severe fire in Fleetwood last night," he wrote, "now fully under control.

"Cause still under investigation and officers will be on scene for most of the day.

"Great jobs by crews on first attendance."