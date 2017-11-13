There’s pumpkin soup all round!

Have your say

Plot holders at David Slack Allotments have had some giant reasons to celebrate this autumn.

The committee at the allotments on Newton Drive organised a ‘grow the biggest pumpkin’ competition. And it was a close call with just a three-inch difference between winner and runner-up.

The winner was Alan Morris, whose pumpkin measured 6ft 4in in circumference.

Second place went to Jens Pederson Jnr, third to John Fisher and fourth place was awarded to David Zakrzewski.

Pam Harrison, committee member, said: “There were a lot of pumpkins grown on our site this year.

“Everyone grows pumpkins, if only for the soup!

“Thank you for every one who grew pumpkins and took part in the competition.

“The giant pumpkin seeds are planted in June and they need a lot of fertilizer – in the form of horse manure – to grow to such big sizes.”

The allotments also held a bonfire event on Saturday, November 4.

Pam added: “Around 38 people attended and we had a great afternoon with some lovely hot food, soups, potato pie, cheese and onion pie, apple pie all donated by plot-holders.

“And, of course, Parkin and treacle toffee.”