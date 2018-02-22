The Zipheads make a return visit to Blackpool music venue The Waterloo

Have your say

Hailed by bar bosses as ‘one of the most exciting bands to visit The Waterloo last year’, the band from St Albans will bring ‘their own unique and ferocious brand of rockabilly/ska/punk and swing, along with a very highly charged stage show, guaranteed to get you moving.’

A spokesman added: “With extensive tours of the UK and Europe under their belts, The Zipheads have been given superb reviews for both their records and live shows.

This rock ‘n’ roll three-piece are the real deal.”

Support on the night comes from the energetic Hobo King & The Freight Train from Manchester and Camulus from Stafford. Entry £4.

The Zipheads

Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool

Tomorrow, doors 7.30pm