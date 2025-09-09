The worst 10 secondary schools in and around Blackpool revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 GCSE league table

The Telegraph has published its 2025 GCSE league table, revealing the ten secondary schools in Blackpool and the Fylde coast with the lowest overall performance.

With Ofsted no longer issuing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has introduced a new ranking system for secondary schools, based on ten separate measures and a maximum possible score of 40.

Using 2023/24 academic year data, schools were scored across the following criteria:

  • English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
  • Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
  • Progress 8 score (5 points)
  • Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
  • Comparison with local authority (4 points)
  • Pupil destinations (5 points)
  • Subject entry options (3 points)
  • Oversubscription rates (3 points)
  • Class size (3 points)
  • Truancy (3 points)

Here are the ten secondary schools in and around Blackpool that ranked the lowest in this year’s league table, described as performing below average or well below average:

1. Unity Academy Blackpool

1. Unity Academy Blackpool

Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TS | Unity Academy Blackpool was awarded a score of 15 out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it well below average. | Google

2. South Shore Academy

2. South Shore Academy

St Annes Road, Blackpool, FY4 | South Shore Academy was awarded a score of 15 out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it well below average. | Google

3. Blackpool Aspire Academy

3. Blackpool Aspire Academy

Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 7LS | Blackpool Aspire Academy was awarded a score of 16 out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it well below average. | Google

4. Armfield Academy

4. Armfield Academy

Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1TL | Armfield Academy was awarded a score 18 of out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it well below average. | Google

5. Montgomery Academy

5. Montgomery Academy

All Hallows Road, Blackpool, FY2 0AZ | Montgomery Academy was was awarded a score of 17 out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it well below average. | Google

6. Highfield Leadership Academy

6. Highfield Leadership Academy

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 3JZ | Highfield Leadership Academy was awarded a score of 20 out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it below average. | Google

