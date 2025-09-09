With Ofsted no longer issuing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has introduced a new ranking system for secondary schools, based on ten separate measures and a maximum possible score of 40.
Using 2023/24 academic year data, schools were scored across the following criteria:
- English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
- Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
- Progress 8 score (5 points)
- Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
- Comparison with local authority (4 points)
- Pupil destinations (5 points)
- Subject entry options (3 points)
- Oversubscription rates (3 points)
- Class size (3 points)
- Truancy (3 points)
Here are the ten secondary schools in and around Blackpool that ranked the lowest in this year’s league table, described as performing below average or well below average:
1. Unity Academy Blackpool
Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TS | Unity Academy Blackpool was awarded a score of 15 out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it well below average. | Google
2. South Shore Academy
St Annes Road, Blackpool, FY4 | South Shore Academy was awarded a score of 15 out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it well below average. | Google
3. Blackpool Aspire Academy
Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 7LS | Blackpool Aspire Academy was awarded a score of 16 out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it well below average. | Google
4. Armfield Academy
Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1TL | Armfield Academy was awarded a score 18 of out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it well below average. | Google
5. Montgomery Academy
All Hallows Road, Blackpool, FY2 0AZ | Montgomery Academy was was awarded a score of 17 out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it well below average. | Google
6. Highfield Leadership Academy
Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 3JZ | Highfield Leadership Academy was awarded a score of 20 out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it below average. | Google