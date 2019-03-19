The Willows Care Home celebrates International Women’s Day

Joan Of Arc, Emmeline Pankhurst and Queen Victoria were all figures represented at a special event to celebrate influential female figures from throughout history.

Some of the women residents from The Willows Care Home, on Midgeland Road, Marton, took part in a pageant for International Women’s Day.

Women’s Day events take place every year on March 8, to commemorate and celebrate the countless achievements of women.

Julie Critchmoor, activities and well-being co-ordinator at The Willows, said: “Following two weeks of rehearsals, our ladies read out short life stories of the famous historical women, that I had researched and written.

“Public speaking was new to them and out of their comfort zone, but they clearly enjoyed the experience and dressing up in costume to the delight of their audience.”

The women, whose ages range from 76 to 94 years, performed their pageant in front of other residents, families, friends and staff.

The event was followed by tea, coffee and cakes – made by the residents.

Victoria Troup, senior carer said the residents had enjoyed taking part and performing the pageant had been of benefit to them.

She said: “Reading out loud in front of so many people, clearly boosted their confidence and self-esteem.”

Joan Hodges, aged 94, who has lived at The Willows for six months, said: “My son won’t believe me when I tell him I played Emmeline Pankhurst, but then I am a strong woman – so maybe he will.”

Among the historical figures portrayed in the pageant were activist and suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, Henry VII’s Anne Boleyn, French heroine and saint Joan of Arc, Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Victoria.