The search goes on for missing Molly

Have your say

A ‘devastated’ dog owner is still desperately searching for the beloved pet she bred herself, six weeks after it went missing.

Marylin Evill, 68, of Ansdell, has put out an appeal to help find five-year-old black dachshund Molly.

“She was frightened by a car backfiring and just ran off,” said Marylin.

“It was behind the dunes, just before the old Pontins in the Highbury Road area of St Annes. She had a collar on with phone numbers on a tag and she’s microchipped. She’s just disappeared.”

Marylin, who retired from the DWP in Blackpool, said a dog rescue had even put up a drone in an effort to find her.

And a camera was put down rabbit holes to see if she may be down one.

Marylin explained that Molly was due to have a small tumour removed by a vet.

“I’m hoping now someone eventually realises she needs a vet and goes and scans her.”

Though the search goes on, Marylin, who occasionally breeds the dogs as a hobby, said: “I’m losing hope really. I’m devastated.

“Someone has definitely picked her up and kept her. They could have phoned me if they’d found her. She’s reported as stolen with the police now.”

If you have any information about Molly’s whereabouts you can ring Marylin on 07986 035822.