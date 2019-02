The showbiz family took to the stage for an “extra special” gig - the first time they have performed together since the tragic death of their sibling Bernie from breast cancer in 2013 at the age of just 52. The emotional show was for a 240-strong audience of family and friends at Viva in Blackpool. And in it they sang a special version of The Way We Were in tribute to their late sister.



Linda Nolan holds back the tears at her 60th birthday party at Viva Blackpool jpimedia Buy a Photo

Linda Nolan cuts the birthday cake jpimedia Buy a Photo

Linda Nolan, who has been battling breast cancer since 2006, admitted recently she never thought she would reach her 60th birthday. She was given the all-clear in 2011, but the illness struck again in 2017. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Posing for the camera at the party at Viva Blackpool jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more