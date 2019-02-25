The Nolans back together on stage for emotional gig at sister Linda's 60th birthday in Blackpool

The Nolans were back in harmony for the first time in six years to celebrate sister Linda’s 60th birthday at the weekend.

The showbiz family took to the stage for an “extra special” gig - the first time they have performed together since the tragic death of their sibling Bernie from breast cancer in 2013 at the age of just 52. The emotional show was for a 240-strong audience of family and friends at Viva in Blackpool. And in it they sang a special version of The Way We Were in tribute to their late sister.



Linda Nolan holds back the tears at her 60th birthday party at Viva Blackpool

Linda Nolan cuts the birthday cake

Linda Nolan, who has been battling breast cancer since 2006, admitted recently she never thought she would reach her 60th birthday. She was given the all-clear in 2011, but the illness struck again in 2017.

Posing for the camera at the party at Viva Blackpool

Emma Sheldon and Natalie Gray at Linda Nolan's 60th birthday party.

A memorial table was set up on the night.

Magician Sean Smith performed at the special event.

Linda Nolan and Liz Emmett

