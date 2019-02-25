The Nolans back together on stage for emotional gig at sister Linda's 60th birthday in Blackpool

The Nolans were back in harmony for the first time in six years to celebrate sister Linda’s 60th birthday at the weekend.
The showbiz family took to the stage for an “extra special” gig - the first time they have performed together since the tragic death of their sibling Bernie from breast cancer in 2013 at the age of just 52. The emotional show was for a 240-strong audience of family and friends at Viva in Blackpool. And in it they sang a special version of The Way We Were in tribute to their late sister.