The Natural History Museum is sending an expert to collect a ‘perfect’ porpoise corpse from Blackpool

A dead porpoise was washed up in Blackpool, and was being preserved for the Natural History Museum so it can be examined by experts.

Coastguard officers are required to gather the details of any ‘Royal fish’ such as dolphins and porpoises before sending them off to the museum, but the animals’ remains are usually incinerated.

A newly-dead porpoise washed up at Blackpool, and will be preserved for the Natural History Museum (Picture: Amy Phillips)

Paul Little, the Coastguard’s station officer for Blackpool and Lytham, said: “When we sent photographs to the Natural History Museum, they rang and said they were sending somebody up from Brighton. It was so fresh it was probably alive that morning. They are usually washed up in a terrible state.”

The five-and-a-half-feet long porpoise was loaded by four people into the back of a truck and taken to Layton Depot for storage until it could be collected.

In recent years, experts have said the vast sums of money invested in cleaner waters along the Fylde coast is helping to attract oceanic greats like the bottlenose dolphin, basking shark, and even turtles usually only seen in the Caribbean.

And more life, sadly, tends to mean more bodies washing up on the beaches.

SPECIAL REPORT: Irish Sea teeming with life as water quality improves

From 2007-11, 30 were recorded, compared to 36 from 2012-16.

Porpoises are small, round-headed relatives of the dolphin, but are much less agile.

They hunt fish just beyond the waves, leading to the occasional live stranding.

In 2016, a baby died after being stuck on the sand opposite Blackpool’s Norbreck Castle, despite efforts to save it, while the Wildlife Trust’s Living Seas team managed to save one at St Annes in 2017.