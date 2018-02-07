The Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund screens its 1,000th person in Garstang

A fund-raising group in memory of a Garstang man who died of a sudden cardiac death has now screened more than 1,000 young people.

For related stories click here /couple-s-amazing-fundraising-for-heart-tests-for-young-people-1-8351577 and /man-22-collapses-and-dies-on-night-out-1-3686005 and /couple-s-cry-event-in-memory-of-son-matthew-saw-204-young-people-screened-1-8414414

The CRY heart screening at Garstang Community Academy in memory of Matt Hesmondhalgh

The Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund organised a heart screening for 14 to 35 year olds through Cardiac Risk in the Young Charity at Garstang Community Academy as part of Heart Awareness Month.

More than 200 were tested for heart defects over the two-day cardiac risk screening and Anna Rossall, 19, of Greenhalgh, near Elswick, was the 1,000th young person to be tested since the fund rolled out the programmes in the area. Her mum, Deborah said: “Both my children were fine but I recommend everyone in the age range to register for these events. The fund-raisers do a great job to provide this service and in turn save hundreds of lives.”

The screening raised £642 to go towards future heart testing programmes in Garstang. More than 30 bags of clothes were also collected, which will boost funds.

Paula Hesmondhalgh, whose son died in 2011 aged 22, said; “Heartfelt thanks to all who made donations at/towards the CRY screening at the weekend.

“We are glad to announce we screened our 1,000th young person in memory of our much loved and missed son, Matt. For most, this weekend has given them peace of mind as they were given the news that they had a clear EGG, but for others further investigations are necessary or a change of lifestyle recommended.

"Sadly 32 young people did not turn up for their screening appointments. Matt's death was as devastatingly quick. Prevent the heartbreak - be tested - please."

Anna Rossall was the 1,000th person to be tested through CRY heart screening in memory of Matt Hesmondhalgh

The memorial fund is now hosting a country coffee morning at Garstang URC on Thursday March 1 from 10am until noon to boost funds.

Entry is free entry and includes flowers, plants, hand made cards, cakes and bakes, kitchenalia, raffle and much more.