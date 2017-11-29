‘The kids’ smiles make it worth it’

Father Christmas rolled into Blackpool on the back of a motorbike to hand out sweets and toys to children at Brian House children’s hospice.

Around 60 bikers from the Setantii Motorcycle Club travelled from all over the North West to bring a touch of Christmas spirit to the town.

Children at the hospice, on Low Moor Road, Bispham, were each given a specially wrapped gift by the convoy.

Club founder Daz Busby, 46, who took part in the event, said: “The kids love it. Weather permitting we can get some of the kids sat on the bikes and rev the engines.

“The staff absolutely love us coming down and they always look forward to seeing us.

“There was everything from selection boxes to remote controlled cars. It’s seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces that makes it all worth it.”

The club also handed over a cheque of £1,205, raised during Blackpool’s Tatcon tattoo convention in August.