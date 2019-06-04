The famous Blackpool club facing demolition

A famous Blackpool club which faces demolition has gone up for sale in the hopes a developer will build homes on the site.

Central Club, just off Central Drive, has gone on the market with a guide price of £300,000 and is being advertised as a development opportunity.

The Central Club has been closed for a number of years.

The venue, which was popular on the resort’s club circuit, achieved nationwide fame when chart-topper Robbie filmed the video for his Advertising Space single there in 2005.

The old working men’s club on Kent Road is being sold by Kenricks Commercial Estate Agents.

A spokesman for Kenricks said: “The property had been trading as a well known and popular Central Club venue but we have been informed by the vendors that outline planning permission has been granted for the development of 12 Three Storey Terraced Houses with integral garages.”

The club’s history has been turbulent in recent times.

Planning permission was granted in 2008 to build a part-three, part-four storey block of 24 flats despite the owners at the time, Revoe Leisure, saying there was no plans to shut down the club and the application was “speculative” and aimed at ascertaining the true value of the property for business reasons.

The current planning permission for 12 three-storey terraced houses was granted in 2015.

A deliberate fire was also started at the building last year.

Firefighters believed the blaze in June was started by youths in an outbuilding.

It’s believed the building did not suffer any serious damage.