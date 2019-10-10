The Blackpool Santa Dash is back for its tenth year - Here are all the details...

The Blackpool Santa Dash is back again this year and will be celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Organised by Brian House Children’s Hospice, the dash allows people to run, jog or walk, usually in Santa outfits, while raising funds for the charity.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, December 1 from 11am.

The route, around 3k, starts from the Sandcastle to Manchester Square and then back.

A spokesman for the charity said: “More than 9,000 people have participated over the last 9 years, raising more than £200,000 for Brian House Children’s Hospice and Trinity Hospice through sponsorship and entry fees.”

Taking part in the event cost adults £10, children £5 and a family of two adults and two children £25. Dogs are also welcome on the dash.

Registration also means participants get a free Santa suit and medal as well as a hot chocolate at the end of the dash.

For full details and to register go to www.blackpoolsantadash.co.uk