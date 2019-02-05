The Bard on the bus in Blackpool

The most famous love story ever told is on the move in Blackpool.

For the first time, free reading books, provided by the Grand Theatre, will be available on buses across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

Blackpool Transport managing director Jane Cole and Grand Theatre chief executive Ruth Eastwood reading Romeo and Juliet on the bus. Picture provided by the Grand Theatre

The theatre has placed 125 copies of Shakepeare’s Romeo and Julie on more than 25 Blackpool Transport buses as part of its 125th anniversary celebrations.

The paperbacks are there for commuters to enjoy while on their journey before leaving behind for the next passenger to discover.

The Grand expects more than 175,000 people to have access to the books over the next month.

Blackpool Transport managing director Jane Cole said: “We are proud to offer our customers an excellent experience on our fleet and we hope this fun initiative will inspire them to enjoy more than just a journey.”

The literary celebration runs in connection with an upcoming performance of the famous romantic tragedy, by the Royal Shakespeare Company, which will run at the Grand from February 26 until March 2.

Directed by Erica Whyman, the play provides a contemporary look at the timeless lovers. The production will feature young people from Blackpool who will perform with the main cast.

Grand Theatre chief executive Ruth Eastwood (inset) said: “We are extremely proud to welcome the Royal Shakespeare Company back to the Grand Theatre. Over the last seven years, the RSC have become important and valued partners, working with us in schools across the district, with amateur societies and community groups – bringing Shakespeare to life.”