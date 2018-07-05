Tesco’s role in mission to boost funds on Fish Friday

Fleetwood Fishermen’s Mission superintendent George Ayoma is getting firmly behind this week’s Fish Friday, the national fund-raising day for the mission.

Friday, July 6, will be like no other day on the Tesco fish counters across the country, and George will be holding a collection in the Tesco store in Blackpool.

Although the Fylde is basking in a glorious summer currently enjoying a heatwave, cast the mind back a few weeks to the Beast from the East.

Now imagine looking at those conditions, and going out to sea. Going out knowing that there isn’t really a clocking off, the days turn into nights and back again. Hoping beyond hope that the fishing grounds fished last time are going to be just as rewarding.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “We often take our fish for granted, yet it is the only food we regularly eat that has to be hunted, in all weathers.

“That is why we need to support our fishermen and women and their families. Without them, we have no fish to enjoy.”

Rev Ayoma said: “Fish Friday is a special event that Tesco promotes at its stores annually to highlight the good work which the Fishermen’s Mission does nationally.

“Here in the North West, it gives us an opportunity to connect with our communities who understand the true cost of fish in the lives of those who have done so in the past and still look to the Mission to be there for them when times are still tough even though they are no longer at sea.

“The risk to fishermen at sea is also a real concern to us, that is why we want to highlight this year the fact that in ten years, 100 fishermen have lost their lives while working within our coastal waters trying to bring in the fish we all love and enjoy.”

Rev Ayoma will be there for much of the day where he will talk about his work.