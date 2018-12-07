Ten of the UK's favourite tweets of 2018
Twitter has released a collection of 10 of the most-liked tweets in the UK in 2018 so far.
The collection illustrates some of the best, funniest or most heartfelt things which have struck a chord with UK users of the social media site since January.
1. 'Slab-head' inspires a meme
Harry Maguire, along with his affectionate nickname, became not just a cult hero but also a meme as England's football team charged to the semi-finals of the World Cup this summer.
2. One man takes kids' coaching to the next level
This remarkable moment in a youth team football match in Wales saw an adult on the sidelines take the term "pushy parent" somewhat literally
3. The one where Ross had to clear his name
After Blackpool Police shared a photo of a suspected thief, the Ross from Friends lookalike made waves on social media and actor David Schwimmer gamely played along
4. Ariana Grande's message to Manchester
A year on from the tragic terror attack at Manchester Arena, in which 22 people and the suicide bomber were killed, Ariana Grande shared words of support for the city, whose symbol is a bumble bee.
