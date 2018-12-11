Ten facing court after Blackpool Class A drugs raids

Eight men and two women have been arrested in three days of raids in the war on drugs.

Addresses in Blackpool and Manchester were searched as part the of raids, codenamed Operation Mallard.

Various items were seized during the raids including mobile telephones, SIM cards and cannabis, police say.

The 10 have since been charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine, between 23 October 2017 and 3 May 2018.

Reece Barlow, 20, of Charles Street, Blackpool, Theresa Ratcliffe, 34, of Albert Road, Blackpool, Aaron Scott, 23, of Cunliffe Road, Blackpool, Dean Bennett, 33, of Spencer Court, Blackpool, Nikolaos Mandylakis, 49, of Cragg Street, Blackpool, Kelly Jones, 35, of Clevedon Road, Blackpool, James Baillie, 39, of Moore Street, Blackpool and Dale Harrison, 22, of Grange Road, Blackpool have all been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Kane Hopkins, 24, of Ivy Street, Manchester has been remanded to Wednesday, January 2 at Preston Crown Court.

Jamie Copeland, 35, of no fixed address, has been bailed to an address in Bradford and is also set to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, January 2.

Det Con Insp Rebecca Smith, from Blackpool Police, said: “We are continuing to tackle the issue of the supply of class A drugs from Manchester making their way on to the streets of our town and will continue to arrest those we believe are involved.”