Temporary traffic lights set up on Devonshire Road

Temporary traffic lights have been set up on Devonshire Road as nearby work continues.

Network Rail closed off part of the North Shore road underneath the railway bridge this morning to accommodate the removal of a temporary ramp, which was put in place in November to help with the removal of thousands of tonnes of soil from the company's nearby storage site.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: "They have got somebody dealing with traffic management, and they are manually controlled it at the moment to maintain traffic flow.

"They have finished the spoil removal from the site and are now in the process of taking down the temporary bridge.

"We have been down to the site to check it out and we have been advised that (the temporary lights) will be gone by 3pm."

The Newtwork Rail site off Devonshire Road was used by the rail firm during the recent electrification work.