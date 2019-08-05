Temporary traffic lights on main Blackpool road trigger delays for motorists

Temporary traffic lights on one of the busiest routes on the Fylde coast led to jams for motorists.

The lights were put up to allow for engineers to dig a hole in Bispham Road, Bispham - around 100 yards from the busy junction with Warbreck Hill Road, Plymouth Road, and Holyoake Avenue - and fix a burst pipe.

One resident said: "There was water flowing down the street right down to the traffic lights. It was a river."

The leak is understood to have been fixed at around dawn on Saturday, though the hole had still not been filled in last night and workers were not at the scene.

The close proximity of the temporary lights to the busy four-way junction as well as the sheer volume of cars on the road, which links Blackpool to Bispham and Cleveleys, led to lengthy tailbacks over the weekend.

The water company United Utilities, and Blackpool Council, have been contacted for a comment.